A week after massive wildfires erupted across the country's south and southwestern coast, Turkey is still battling the blazes amid soaring temperatures.

According to the country’s Forestry Directorate, Turkey has contained 160 of 174 wildfires that have emerged since July 28. At least eight people have died in the blazes.

The directorate said in a statement on Wednesday that the wildfires took place in 39 of Turkey’s 81 provinces, adding that the remaining 14 blazes are ongoing in five provinces around southern and southwestern Turkey: Antalya, Mugla, Aydin, Isparta, and Denizli.

The Turkish fires have been fuelled by a heatwave that has hit the Mediterranean, fed by hot air from North Africa.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Tuesday that 16,603 residents of 3,219 households in 28 neighbourhoods have been evacuated due to the fires in the country’s south.

Also on Tuesday, a court in southern Turkey ordered that a suspect arrested over destructive forest fires be remanded in custody.

New fire breaks out near power plant

A new fire broke out on Wednesday near a western Turkish thermal power plant that rescuers have been trying to save.

The fire appeared at the foot of a hill in front of the Yenikoy Kemerkoy power plant, near the Aegean Sea town of Milas.

Huge plumes of yellow smoke billowed over the plant, partially covering its chimney from view.

The local mayor's office said hydrogen tanks used to cool the plant had been emptied and filled with water as a precaution.

The new blazes broke out after rescuers used helicopters and water cannon to beat back the first wave of blazes that reached the plant on Tuesday afternoon.

The plant operates using coal and fuel oil, officials said.

Fire reaches more residential areas in Mugla

One of Turkey's worst-affected areas is the province of Mugla, where volunteer citizens along with firefighting forces do their best to prevent the fire from spreading any further.

The Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday that the fire had reached more residential areas of southern Turkey, forcing evacuations.

The blaze started in the Beyciler neighbourhood of Milas district in Mugla province and spread to four neighbourhoods in Bodrum district, reaching the Turkevleri and Oren neighbourhoods.

The flames, which spread rapidly with the strong wind, forced residents of one area to leave their homes.

