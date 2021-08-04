Powerful explosions rocked Afghanistan's capital Kabul in an attack that apparently targeted the country's acting defence minister and government buildings.

The explosions left at least eight dead, including three attackers, and at least 23 people were wounded, a health official said on Wednesday.

Several smaller explosions could be heard as well as small arms fire.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attacks and warned of more attacks on government officials.

It comes as the insurgents press on with a campaign to capture major cities across Afghanistan, after gaining control of much of the rural parts in recent months.

Interior Ministry spokesman Mirwais Stanekzai said the first blast injured at least 20 people in the upscale Sherpur neighbourhood, which is in a deeply secure section of the capital known as the green zone.

It is home to several senior government officials.

Just hours later on Wednesday morning, roadside bombs targeted multiple government buildings, including National Directorate of Security, Defence Ministry and Ministry of Martyrs and Disabled.

At least two civilians and a security official were injured, police said.

No group has claimed responsibility.

READ MORE:Afghan officials: Kabul attack repelled with killing of all gunmen

Stanekzai said it appeared the guesthouse of acting Defence Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi was targeted.

His Jamiat-e-Islami party was told the minister was not in the guesthouse and his family had been safely evacuated.