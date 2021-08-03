United Nations aid chief Martin Griffiths has said that accusations by Ethiopian authorities that aid workers were favouring and even arming Tigrayan forces were "dangerous."

"Blanket accusations (against) humanitarian aid workers need to stop...They need to be backed up by evidence if there is any and, frankly, it's dangerous," he said on Tuesday.

Tigrayan forces pushing south and west into the neighbouring Amhara region have displaced 200,000 people there, Griffiths added, and 54,000 in Afar region to the east.

The war erupted eight months ago between Ethiopia's central government and the region’s ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF).

Amhara's spokesperson Gizachew Muluneh confirmed the number of displaced people in Amhara.

Afar regional spokesperson Ahmed Koloyta and spokespeople for the prime minister and a government task force on Tigray did not respond to a request for comment.

READ MORE:Thousands of refugees from Ethiopia's Amhara cross into Sudan

US calls for unhindered delivery of aid

US State Department spokesman Ned Price called on Tigrayan forces to withdraw from the Amhara and Afar regions.

He reiterated calls on Amhara and Eritrean forces to pull out troops from western Tigray and called for unhindered delivery of humanitarian aid.