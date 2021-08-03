A bus has collided with a lorry killing 41 people and injuring 33 more during heavy rains in central Mali, the government said.

Transport Minister Dembele Madina Sissoko said on Tuesday the dead included a baby after the passenger bus collided with a lorry carrying agricultural produce near the town of Segou.

He said it was a provisional toll, and blamed bad weather.

Three of the injured were seriously hurt, Sissoko added.

Such accidents are a regular occurrence in the former French colony, where the poor state of the roads has been a source of social tension.

'Consequence of driving in the rain'

The government had at first stated on social media that 37 people were killed in the accident at Zambougou, without detailing the circumstances.