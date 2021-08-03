NATO is donating millions of dollars' worth of military equipment to Afghanistan as its forces leave the country.

"As we withdraw our forces from the country, we will continue to support Afghanistan, including with equipment to help the Afghan forces better provide for their own security," NATO spokesman Dylan White said in a statement on Tuesday.

So far this year, NATO said, it has given supplies worth $72 million (62 million euros) to the Afghan government to help in its fight against the Taliban.

The armed group has seized many rural regions since US-led forces started pulling out in May.

The equipment includes specialist bomb-defusing devices, body armour, combat simulators, firefighting trucks and medical supplies that will go to "treat wounded soldiers on the battlefield," the alliance said.

The announcement came as the 200,000 residents of Lashkar Gah, the main city in Afghanistan's southern Helmand province, were being urged to evacuate under a withering Taliban offensive.

At least 40 civilians have been killed there since the weekend, according to the United Nations.

'Lion's share of power'

On Tuesday, US Special Envoy Zalmay Khalilzad said the Taliban are demanding in US-backed peace talks “the lion’s share of power” in any political settlement.