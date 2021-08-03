An investigation has found that Governor Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women in and out of state government and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers.

The New York attorney general's announcement on Tuesday quickly renewed calls for the Democrat's resignation or impeachment, including from President Joe Biden and other onetime Democratic allies.

"I think he should resign," Biden told reporters on Tuesday, echoing the sentiments of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and New York's US Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, all Democrats.

State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, also a Democrat, said it was clear Cuomo could no longer remain in office and that he would move to complete the assembly's impeachment inquiry "as quickly as possible."

Cuomo remained defiant, saying in a taped response to the findings that "the facts are much different than what has been portrayed" and that he "never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances."

Cuomo 'sexually harassed' nearly a dozen women

The nearly five-month investigation found that Cuomo's administration was a "hostile work environment" and was "rife with fear and intimidation."

The probe, conducted by two outside lawyers, involved interviews with 179 people including Cuomo's accusers, current and former administration employees and the governor himself.

Employment lawyer Anne Clark, who led the probe with former US Attorney Joon Kim, said they found 11 accusers to be credible, noting the allegations were corroborated to varying degrees, including by other witnesses and contemporaneous text messages.

"These interviews and pieces of evidence revealed a deeply disturbing yet clear picture: Governor Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of federal and state laws," New York Attorney General Letitia James said at a press conference.

The investigation's findings, detailed in a 165-page public report, turn up the pressure on the 63-year-old governor, who just a year ago was widely hailed for his steady leadership during the darkest days of the Covid-19 crisis, even writing a book about it.

Since then, he's seen his standing crumble with a drumbeat of harassment allegations, questions in a separate, ongoing inquiry into whether state resources went into writing the book, and the discovery that his administration concealed the true number of nursing home deaths during the outbreak.

Though James’ investigation concluded without any referrals to criminal prosecutors, local authorities could decide to use its evidence and findings to mount their own cases.

The report is also expected to play an important role in an ongoing inquiry in the state assembly into whether there are grounds for Cuomo to be impeached.

Cuomo worked to retaliate against one of his accusers

Several of Cuomo's accusers demanded swifter action, calling on the governor to leave office immediately. Some Democratic and Republican state lawmakers joined them, along with one-time Cuomo allies including county executives and leaders of left-leaning political groups.

“Resign, @NYGovCuomo,” accuser Charlotte Bennett tweeted.

On at least one occasion, the investigation found, Cuomo and his senior staff worked to retaliate against a former employee who accused him of wrongdoing. Cuomo was also found to have harassed women outside of government, the investigation found.

'Governor may be powerful, the truth is even more so'

The report detailed, for the first time, allegations that Cuomo sexually harassed a female state trooper on his security detail. It said that the governor ran his hand or fingers across her stomach and her back, kissed her on the cheek, asked for her help in finding a girlfriend and asked why she didn’t wear a dress.

The report also included an allegation from a woman who worked for an energy company who said Cuomo touched her inappropriately at an event.