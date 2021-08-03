An Israeli Supreme Court session on the expulsion of Palestinian families from the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in Jerusalem ended yesterday with no result, as both Palestinians and the settlers’ group rejected the so-called “compromise offer” made by the judges.

The session took place as a result of an appeal made by the Palestinian families in an attempt to prevent their planned forced eviction. Palestinians appealing to Israeli court might seem futile to the average outsider — and in most cases they are absolutely right — but in light of constant disadvantageous positions Palestinians have to endure, they don’t have many other options.

The arbitration made by the three high court judges — one of whom is a resident of an actual settlement in the West Bank, and as a result a violator of international law — suggested the 13 Palestinian families expected to be expelled from the neighbourhood pay an annual “rent fee” to a settlers’ holding company, and in exchange be protected from “eviction for the foreseeable future”, to quote the Israeli judges.

The families were willing to accept the arbitration offer, partly because the judges kept pressing them to think “pragmatically,” but only if they maintained the right to reject the settlers’ false claim of owning the rights to the land.

The Palestinians were right to worry that if they accepted paying the rent fee, although a small sum of about $500 a year, they would be accepting the settlers' outrageous claims.

The settlers rejected the arbitration offer as well, claiming they wouldn’t settle for anything less than having the Palestinians admit to “the Jewish rights for the land,” according to their attorney.

The judges asked the two parties to come for another session soon.

The only good result of the session, in which the judges were aggressively clear on their attempts to “bridge the gaps,” is to prevent an escalation in the form of an actual near-future expulsion.

Although it was a very bad offer for the Palestinians, it was an attempt by the Israeli establishment to “climb down the high tree Israel has climbed on,” as a famous Israeli saying goes, and try to prevent their actual forced eviction in the next couple of years.

This is the reality of Palestinians: In the absence of real international interference and protection, they have to resort to the colonial court to seek justice, or to be more accurate, the crooked Israeli version of it.