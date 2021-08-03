Residents of Afghanistan's Lashkar Gah, the capital of Helmand province, have been urged to evacuate as the Afghan army prepares a major offensive against Taliban insurgents after three days of heavy fighting.

The Taliban has seized control of much of rural Afghanistan since foreign forces began the last stage of their withdrawal in early May, but is now focused on capturing provincial capitals, where they are meeting stiffer resistance.

Fighting is raging for Lashkar Gah with the United Nations saying at least 40 civilians had been killed in the last 24 hours.

General Sami Sadat, commander of the 215 Maiwand Afghan Army Corps, told residents to get out as soon as they could.

"Please leave as soon as possible so that we can start our operation," he said in a message to the city of 200,000 delivered via the media.

"I know it is very difficult for you to leave your houses – it is hard for us too – but if you are displaced for a few days please forgive us," he added.

"We are fighting the Taliban wherever they are. We will fight them and ... we will not leave a single Taliban alive."

Officials said on Monday night that insurgents had seized more than a dozen local radio and TV stations in the city, leaving only one pro-Taliban channel broadcasting Islamic programming.

Renewed push for ceasefire

In recent days, the US military has intensified air strikes across the country in a bid to stem Taliban advances.

The US Embassy in Kabul on Tuesday called for a ceasefire, urging for a political settlement.

"The Taliban has repeatedly violated Afghans’ human rights. We call on the Taliban to respect the rights of every Afghan. There must be a political settlement," the mission tweeted.