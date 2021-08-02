The US has finally reached President Joe Biden’s goal of getting at least one Covid-19 shot in the arms of 70 percent of American adults –– a month late and amid a fierce surge by the delta variant that is swamping hospitals and leading to new mask rules and mandatory vaccinations around the country.

Louisiana ordered nearly everyone, vaccinated or not, to wear masks again in all indoor public settings, including schools and colleges, and other cities and states likewise moved to reinstate precautions to counter a crisis blamed on the fast-spreading variant and stubborn resistance to getting the vaccine.

"As fast as we are opening up units, they're being filled with Covid patients," lamented on Monday Dr Sergio Segarra, chief medical officer of Baptist Hospital Miami, where the Florida chain reported an increase of well over 140 percent in the past two weeks in the number of people now hospitalised with the virus.

"As quickly as we can discharge them they’re coming in and they’re coming in very sick. We started seeing entire families come down."

No celebration at White House

Biden had set a goal of reaching the 70 percent threshold by the Fourth of July.

But that target was set well before the highly contagious Delta variant, that first emerged in India, enabled the virus to come storming back and undermined the assumptions that were used to arrive at that figure.

There was was no celebration at the White House on Monday, nor a setting of a new target, as the administration instead struggles to overcome public resistance.

The 70 percent target marked the low-end of initial government estimates for what would be necessary to achieve herd immunity in the US.