A horrific collision between a fuel truck and a crowded bus in the Democratic Republic of Congo has killed 33 people this past weekend.

The victims were engulfed by a "huge fire sparked by the collision" overnight Saturday in the west of the country, local police captain Antoine Pululu said on Monday.

Another police source said the bodies were destroyed by the flames, adding that the remains that were recovered were buried "respectfully" in he village of Kibuba on Monday.

The inferno occurred near Kibuba along national route one between Kinshasa and Kikwit around 180 km (110 miles) from the capital Kinshasa.

