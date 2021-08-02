Afghan forces are battling to prevent the Taliban from claiming their first major city following weekend offensives by the insurgents on urban centres in a sharp escalation.

On Monday, Taliban fighters assaulted at least three provincial capitals during overnight attacks.

Lashkar Gah, Kandahar and Herat were attacked after a weekend of heavy fighting that saw thousands of civilians flee.

Fighting raged in Helmand's provincial capital Lashkar Gah, where the Taliban launched coordinated attacks on the city centre and its prison, just hours after the government announced the deployment of hundreds of commandos to the area.

Clashes have intensified since early May, with the insurgents capitalising on the final stages of the withdrawal of US-led foreign forces after almost 20 years.

'US to blame'

As the country's security forces struggled to keep the Taliban at bay, President Ashraf Ghani blamed Washington on Monday for Afghanistan's deteriorating security.

"The reason for our current situation is that the decision was taken abruptly," Ghani told parliament, referring to the withdrawal of foreign forces.

Ghani said he had warned Washington that the withdrawal would have "consequences".

In southern Afghanistan, fighting continued in Lashkar Gah overnight as Afghan forces beat back a fresh assault from the Taliban.

"Afghan forces on the ground and by air strikes repelled the attack," the military in Helmand said.

Resident Hawa Malalai warned of a growing crisis in the city: "There is fighting, power cuts, sick people in hospital, the telecommunication networks are down. There are no medicines and pharmacies are closed."

Helmand for years was the centrepiece of the US and British military campaign in Afghanistan – only for it to slip deeper into instability.

The vast poppy fields in the province provide the lion's share of the opium for the international heroin trade – making it a lucrative source of tax and cash for the Taliban.