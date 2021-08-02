Zoom, the video-conferencing firm, has agreed to settle a class-action US privacy lawsuit for $85 million, the company said.

The suit charged that Zoom's sharing of users' personal data with Facebook, Google, and LinkedIn was a breach of privacy for millions.

While Zoom denied wrongdoing, it did agree to improve its security practices.

The settlement needs to be approved by US District Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California.

A Zoom spokesman told on Sunday: "The privacy and security of our users are top priorities for Zoom, and we take seriously the trust our users place in us.

"We are proud of the advancements we have made to our platform, and look forward to continuing to innovate with privacy and security at the forefront."