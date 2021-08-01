Anti-government protesters in Thailand have taken to the streets in cars and motorcycles, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha over his handling of the spread of Covid-19, as the country struggles with its biggest outbreak to date.

In Bangkok on Sunday, drivers honked horns and motorcyclists raised three-finger salutes — a gesture of resistance inspired by "The Hunger Games" movie — as they headed along a 20-kilometre (12 miles) route stretching from the Democracy Monument in the centre of the capital out to Don Muang International Airport.

"We can barely make a living now, all of my family members have been affected," said a 47-year-old protester speaking from his car who only gave his first name "Chai", for fear of government repercussions.

"The government failed to provide vaccines on time and many of us haven't had any vaccine yet," he said. "If we don't come out to make our calls, the government will simply ignore us."

There were also similar protests in other provinces.

READ MORE: Police warn of more protest arrests in Thailand after nearly 100 detained