TÜRKİYE
4 MIN READ
Fight against forest fires continues at full pace in Turkey
Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli says a total of 125 fires have erupted since July 28 and 117 of them have been contained.
Fight against forest fires continues at full pace in Turkey
Smoke and flames rise as ground and air support works to extinguish the forest fire that broke out in Manavgat district continue in Antalya, Turkey on August 1, 2021. / AA
By Ayşe Nur Dok
August 1, 2021

Turkish authorities have maintained their tireless efforts to contain forest fires that erupted in various parts of the country, particularly the southern regions.

Fire brigades took the fire in Mersin province under control according to Agriculture and Forestry Minister Bekir Pakdemirli. The forest fire first emerged in the Silifke district on Thursday and spread to the Gulnar district on Saturday due to the strong wind.

Intense efforts by the authorities helped contain the fire, which forced the evacuation of surrounding settlements to prevent possible life loss earlier.

Meanwhile, the aerial extinguishing operations have started once again in the Marmaris and Koycegiz districts of the Mugla province in the southwest.

The fire first set ablaze the forest in Sirinyer on Wednesday and spread to many other locations due to the wind, while Turkish authorities relentlessly fought against the fire day and night.

Early in the morning, an aerial fleet containing 12 helicopters and three planes started their operation to put off the fires.

Also, ground forces – including a group of 100 Azerbaijanis sent to Turkey to assist the ongoing efforts – along with locals, are fighting the fires.

READ MORE:Erdogan thanks Putin for supporting fight against wildfires in Turkey

Contained fires

Additionally, the fire in the resort district of Bodrum in Mugla was contained, according to Pakdemirli, who said units were now cooling down the fire zones.

RECOMMENDED

The forest fire ongoing in the Gazipasa district of the southern Antalya province for two days straight was also contained, and the area was being cooled down, Pakdemirli stated.

The fire first erupted in three different locations of Kucuklu and Incegiz neighbourhoods located only 10 kilometres (6.2 miles) to the district centre and quickly spread due to wind.

Helicopters and fire brigade trucks have battled the fire for days before finally taking it under control.

At least eight people have been killed by the fires, according to Turkish officials.

READ MORE:Turkey battles wildfires in south for third day, launches investigation

Efforts to contain five fires are underway: Pakdemirli

In the Manavgat district of Antalya, authorities are fighting to control the fire, which erupted in four different locations on July 28, through aerial and ground operations. Local people join in forces with brigades to put off the fire.

Pakdemirli shared figures on his Twitter account, saying a total of 125 fires have erupted since July 28 and 117 of them have been contained.

The efforts to contain the remaining five fires are underway in the Manavgat and Gundogmus districts of Antalya, along with Marmaris, Koycegiz, and Milas districts of Mugla, he added.

READ MORE:Why is the PKK suspected to have caused wildfires in Turkey?

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye signals readiness to deploy troops to Gaza despite Israeli opposition
Zelenskyy seeks Russian 'answers' as trilateral talks expand in UAE
Wedding blast kills at least five in Pakistan, police suspect suicide bombing
UN Human Rights Council approves probe into Iran protest crackdown
Erdogan, top diplomats from Balkan countries discuss ties, regional issues
Albanese warns Israeli UNRWA demolition signals wider attack on UN system
More US states declare emergency as monster winter storm barrels across nation
Turkish foreign minister meets counterparts in Istanbul
Anger sweeps America as five year old is detained by ICE agents
More Europeans label Trump an 'enemy' than an ally: survey
Israeli forces open fire on Lebanese army, UN mission despite ongoing ceasefire
UN rights chief decries 'routine abuse' of migrants in US
UK hits back at Trump for 'diminishing' NATO's Afghanistan war dead
Denmark quietly readied troops with live ammo over feared US attack on Greenland: report
Four fishermen missing after vessel collision off Karachi coast