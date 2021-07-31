Heavy rains lashing arid Niger since June have killed 35 people and made more than 26,500 homeless, the civil protection agency said.

Twenty people died in house collapses, 15 drowned and 24 were injured, a statement said.

A total of 26,532 people had to leave their houses, it said.

The worst-hit regions were Maradi in the southeast with 10 deaths, Agadez in the north with 10 fatalities and the capital Niamey where eight people died.

Short but devastating rainy seasons