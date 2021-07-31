The owner of a private hospital in Afghanistan has said the Afghan air force bombed the facility, killing one person and injuring three others.

He said the hospital was targeted because the military erroneously believed Taliban militants were being treated there.

Dr Mohammad Din Narewal, the owner of the 20-bed Afghan Ariana Specialty Hospital, told The Associated Press that provincial government officials informed him his hospital in Lashkar Gah was targeted based on the information from the defense ministry.

“But there were no Taliban in the hospital,” said Narewal.

The defence ministry did not immediately respond to multiple attempts by the AP to contact them.

“I was told there had been a mistake because they had been given the wrong information that Taliban were inside the hospital,” he said, explaining that the Taliban were in fact receiving treatment in another hospital in the city.

Provincial council chief Attaullah Afghan confirmed that the hospital was struck by the Afghan air force, and that one person was killed.

The air strike came as the Taliban made a push for the southwestern city, waging fierce battles with the Afghan National Security and Defense Forces.

Residents reported see-saw battles in several neighborhoods.

Narewal said doctors had performed two surgeries a day earlier, but as fighting intensified the hospital had reduced their staff to a minimum. Currently two patients are still in the hospital along with several nurses and attendants for the patients.

Fighting continues

Late on Saturday, Afghan security forces reportedly pushed the Taliban out of the city, with reports of heavy air attacks on their positions.