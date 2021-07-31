Israel has pressed for international action against Iran over a deadly attack on a ship managed by an Israeli billionaire, branding Tehran an "exporter of terrorism" after the likely drone strike.

The MT Mercer Street tanker was struck on Thursday in the northern Indian Ocean, killing two crew members, in what the United States said was a drone-style attack.

There has been no claim of responsibility for the strike, but maritime industry analysts Dryad Global said "this latest attack has the hallmarks of the ongoing Israel/Iran 'shadow war'".

On Friday Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said he has ordered the nation's diplomats to push for UN action against "Iranian terrorism".

"I've instructed the embassies in Washington, London and the UN to work with their interlocutors in government and the relevant delegations in the UN headquarters in New York," Lapid said on Twitter.

"Iran is not just an Israeli problem, but an exporter of terrorism, destruction and instability that are hurting us all," he said.

Lapid said he had also spoken to his British counterpart Dominic Raab, stressing "the need to respond severely to the attack on the ship in which a British citizen was killed."

Zodiac Maritime, the tanker's London-based operator owned by Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer, said a Romanian national also died in the attack.

The Mercer Street, an oil products tanker, was travelling from Dar es Salaam in Tanzania to Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates with no cargo aboard when it was struck, Zodiac Maritime said.

No 'wider escalation'

The US military said early indications "clearly point" to a drone strike on the Mercer Street, a Japanese-owned tanker flying a Liberian flag.

Iran's Arabic-language Al Alam state TV channel, citing "informed regional sources", said the attack was a "response to a recent Israeli attack" targeting an airport in central Syria where Iran is backing the regime.

Israeli retired Brigadier General Shlomo Brom said the attack appeared to copy elements of a reported Israeli exploding drone strike on a centrifuge manufacturing site in Iran in June.

Israel, Brom told AFP, "started developing drones and is among the first (countries) to develop the concept of a kamikaze.

"The Iranians are imitating us and adopting the same techniques," said Brom, now a senior research fellow at Israel's Institute for National Security Studies.

Iran's strike marked "a certain escalation" but aimed at avoiding a full-scale war," he said.