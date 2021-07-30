WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bosnian Serbs reject imposed ban on Srebrenica genocide denial
The move reflects Serb opposition to the Bosnian law amendments imposed last week by Valentin Inzko, the outgoing High Representative in Bosnia. The amendments aimed to outlaw attempts at minimizing the scope of the 1995 massacre in Srebrenica.
Bosnian Serbs reject imposed ban on Srebrenica genocide denial
An aerial view of the Srebrenica-Potocari Genocide Memorial Center in Potocari, Bosnia and Herzegovina on June 8, 2021. / Reuters
Nuran GunduzNuran Gunduz
July 30, 2021

The Bosnian Serb entity in Bosnia has decided to defy the recent decision of the international peace overseer in the Balkan country to ban the denial of the 1995 Srebrenica genocide.

The parliament of the Serb Republic unanimously adopted amendments to its own criminal law aimed against the decree by outgoing High Representative Valentin Inzko and decided not to cooperate with central authorities in its implementation.

Last week, Inzko introduced jail terms for denying or justifying the Srebrenica genocide or war crimes committed during Bosnia's 1992-95 conflict.

The Bosnian Serb amendments envision jail terms of up to five years for those who "disparage or label the Serb Republic or its people as genocidal or aggressor," and 15 years for acts against its "constitution, integrity and independence," the parliament said in a statement.

"The institutions of the Serb Republic will not cooperate with ... bodies of Bosnia and Herzegovina in the implementation of the decision of the High Representative," it said.

In July 1995, Bosnian Serb forces seized the UN-protected enclave of Srebrenica in the country's east and killed about 8,000 Bosnian Muslim men and boys they took prisoner.

READ MORE:Serbs in Bosnia boycott institutions over genocide denial ban

RECOMMENDED

Two opposite reactions

The atrocity was judged an act of genocide by two international courts, something Serb nationalists vehemently deny.

While Bosnian officials hailed Inzko's move, Serb officials said it could further divide the country.

"He (Inzko) brought the country to the biggest crisis since the end of the war," the statement quoted Nedeljko Cubrilovic, the Serb republic's parliament speaker, as saying.

Inzko, whose 12 years in office end on August 1 and who will be replaced by Germany's Christian Schmidt, can impose laws and fire officials.

His powers stem from the Dayton peace treaty, which ended the war in which 100,000 people died.

The Dayton accord left Bosnia divided between Bosniak-Croat Federation and the Serb Republic, linked by a relatively weak central government and tripartite inter-ethnic presidency.

READ MORE: What HBO's ‘Oslo’ teaches us about the Dayton Peace Agreement

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan