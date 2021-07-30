About 270 Palestinian protesters have been injured, mostly by tear gas fire, due to the violence by Israeli troops in the occupied West Bank, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

The most intense tensions were in Beita village near Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank where residents have held regular demonstrations since May when Jewish settlers started to set up caravans and pave roads on a disputed hilltop.

The Red Crescent said most of those injured on Friday across the occupied West Bank needed treatment for tear gas inhalation, while seven Palestinians were injured by live fire and about 50 by rubber bullets.

The Israeli army told AFP a crowd of about 150 Palestinians in Beita threw rocks and burning tyres at soldiers, who responded "with riot dispersal means" and rounds of gunfire.

Army gunfire kills 20-year-old Palestinian