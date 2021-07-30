The United States is withdrawing from Afghanistan, reducing its troops in the Middle East, and focusing on the Pacific and China. Now, the US president has announced that the US combat mission in Iraq will termnate by year's end.

The shift from a US combat role to one focused on training and advising the Iraqi security forces may also follow a reduction in the number of troops deployed in Iraq. While US officials underline that this reflects the reality on the ground more than a major shift in US policy, the decision is a reminder of the situation in Syria.

The YPG terror group, the Syrian branch of the PKK, has focused its entire strategy on building a statelet in Syria based on American support. If the US abandons them, their house of cards will fall apart. Even if Russia steps in, the YPG is not capable of continuing its governance model without the US subsidising it.

Over the years, US support for the YPG has helped the group to increase its territorial ambitions. They entered the city of Raqqa and went south to the desert of Deir Ezzor. While the US pushed the YPG towards the south, Turkey and the Syrian Interim Government restricted areas in the north from the YPG – areas the YPG ideologically claims for itself.

While the discrepancy between territorial control and territorial claim grews, the YPG was shocked by the Trump administration’s decision to withdraw entirely from Syria. Only the plot of ‘protecting the oil’ played by Senate figures and CENTCOM convinced Trump to remain in parts of Syria.

CENTCOM handed over its bases to Russia to prevent a Turkish-Syrian military operation, and Russia became the new protector of the YPG. Currently, YPG-held areas such as Tal Rifat, Manbij, Ayn al Arab, Ayn Issa, Amuda, Dirbasiyah, and Qamishli are protected by the Russian military. The US remained in the east within a strip from Malikiyah to DeirEzzor.

Under the current circumstances, a duality has emerged. The Russian military is protecting the YPG from further military defeat while the US train & equip program, as well as financial aid, enables YPG governance. Moreover, the remaining limited US presence gives the YPG the political space needed to resist Russian demands to come under the control of the Bashar al Assad regime. By playing the US against Russia, the YPG ensures the continuity of its governance model of democratic confederalism – an idea adapted from Murray Bookchin by PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan.