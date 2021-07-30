More than 71 forest fires that blazed across at least 17 Turkish cities in three days between 28-30 July, left many wondering if the fires were caused by acts of terrorism and sabotage.

Natural causes such as weather conditions or campfires left behind by picnickers are among the common causes of forest fires. Agriculture and Forestry Minister said the fires that occurred simultaneously at multiple points without wind carrying them further are the main reason behind the growing suspicion.

"This is not something we will ignore. After all, these are fires that, although broke out in different places, happened almost at the same time, from Manavgat to Marmaris and Bodrum," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said speaking to the media on Friday.

A non-stop effort put up by firemen brought 57 fires under control but at least 1140 locations are still burning. Locals are making an essential contribution to firefighting efforts as they carry water to the sites in private vehicles.

Erdogan said several aeroplanes have been dispatched to douse the fire, including the ones purchased from Russia and Ukraine. This is in addition to 38 helicopters, 9 unmanned aerial vehicles, 680 water trucks, and 4.000 personnel that were already working to extinguish the fires.

But as the country held its breath, Turkey, on the night of July 30, sent other planes to Northern Iraq for a completely different operation. They struck at nearly 40 PKK targets, destroying them immediately, according to Turkey's Ministry of National Defence.

Meanwhile, Turkey is investigating the cause of forest fires in various cities. For the authorities, the PKK's role cannot be ruled out since the armed group, which has been designated a terror organisation by Turkey, the US, and the EU has a history of setting forests on fire.

Arson as a PKK tactic

The prime suspect PKK has not claimed responsibility for the ongoing fires yet. However, environmental destruction is one of the methods of vengeance used by the group, whose supporters were quick to take pleasure in the deadly blaze swallowing trees and wildlife while commenting about it on social media.

In 2020, on the anniversary of the PKK leader Abdullah Ocalan's expulsion from Syria on October 9, 1998, major fires exploded across Turkish cities on October 10, burning down approximately 400 hectares of forests, empty residential buildings, and several dozen animals.

Children of Fire Initiative, a PKK affiliate group, claimed responsibility for the fires in a statement published on Nuce Civan, an online pro-PKK publication.