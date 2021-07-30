The Philippines has backtracked on its decision to end the key defence pact with the US, a move that is likely to antagonize an increasingly belligerent China.

The back-pedalling came after President Rodrigo Duterte changed his mind on distancing himself from the US as he tried to rebuild frayed ties with China over years of territorial rifts in the South China Sea.

The decision was announced Friday by Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana in a joint news conference with visiting US counterpart Lloyd Austin in the capital Manila.

“The president decided to recall or retract the termination letter for the VFA," Lorenzana told reporters after an hour-long meeting with Austin, referring to the Visiting Forces Agreement, adding: "We are back on track".

Duterte told the US last year that he planned to cancel the agreement after Washington DC cancelled the visa application of his close ally who led the controversial war on drugs campaign. The deal has been prolonged three times since then, most recently in June after months of negotiations between the two sides.

The 1998 VFA provides the legal framework for the US to hold joint military exercises and operations in the Philippines and is a key component of their decades-long alliance. It is also seen as a bulwark against China's growing clout in the region.

US Defence Secretary Austin said the decision would further bolster the two nations’ 70-year treaty alliance.

“Our countries face a range of challenges, from the climate crises to the pandemic and, as we do, a strong, resilient US-Philippine alliance will remain vital to the security, stability and prosperity of the Indo-Pacific,” Austin said.

“A fully restored VFA will help us achieve that goal together.”

China and US competition in Asia