An oil tanker linked to an Israeli billionaire has come under attack off the coast of Oman in the Arabian Sea.

Authorities said on Friday that the assault killed two crew members, one Romanian and one British national.

The attack on Thursday night targeted Liberian-flagged oil tanker Mercer Street just northeast of the Omani island of Masirah. The location is over 300 km (185 miles) southeast of Oman’s capital, Muscat.

Israeli officials did not immediately acknowledge the incident, but it comes amid heightened tensions between it and Iran as negotiations remain stalled over Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers.

Other Israeli ships have been targeted in recent months as well amid a shadow war between the two nations, with Israeli officials blaming Iran for the assaults.

Part of Israeli Zodiac Group

London-based Zodiac Maritime, part of Israeli billionaire Eyal Ofer's Zodiac Group, issued a statement saying the ship was the Liberian-flagged oil tanker Mercer Street and was Japanese owned. The British Defence Ministry earlier misidentified the ship's owners.

Zodiac Maritime described the attack as “piracy,” without elaborating.

It later said the attack killed two crew members, one from the United Kingdom and another from Romania. It said the company was “not aware of harm to any other personnel.”

“At the time of the incident the vessel was in the northern Indian Ocean, travelling from Dar es Salaam to Fujairah with no cargo onboard,” the statement from Zodiac Maritime said, naming ports in Tanzania and the United Arab Emirates respectively.

This is the second time this month a ship linked to Ofer apparently has been targeted.

In early July, the Liberian-flagged container ship CSAV Tyndall, once linked to Zodiac Maritime, suffered an unexplained explosion on board while in the northern Indian Ocean, according to the US Maritime Administration.