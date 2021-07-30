The first person convicted under Hong Kong's national security law has been sentenced to nine years for terrorist activities and inciting secession, judges said, in a watershed ruling with long-term implications for the city's judicial landscape.

Former waiter Tong Ying-kit, 24, was accused of driving his motorcycle into three riot police last year while carrying a flag with the protest slogan "Liberate Hong Kong. Revolution of our times."

Judges Esther Toh, Anthea Pang and Wilson Chan - picked by city leader Carrie Lam to hear national security cases - ruled on Tuesday that the slogan was "capable of inciting others to commit secession".

On Friday, the judges sentenced Tong to 6.5 years for inciting secession and 8 years for terrorist activities. Of these, 2.5 years will run consecutively, resulting in a total term of 9 years.

"We consider that this overall term should sufficiently reflect the Defendant's culpability in the two offences and the abhorrence of society, at the same time, achieving the deterrent effect required," they said in a written judgment.

His trial was heard without a jury, allegedly due to "a perceived risk of the personal safety of jurors and their family members or that due administration of justice might be impaired".

Tong was denied bail in line with a provision of the national security law that puts the onus on the defendant to prove they would not be a security threat if released.

Human rights groups decry decision

The ruling has profound implications for future national security cases.

Human rights groups, including Amnesty International, have criticised Tong's conviction, saying it imposes new limits on free speech, as well as the precedents set by the trial, which they say contrast with Hong Kong's common law traditions.