The family of Henrietta Lacks – a Black woman whose cells, harvested without her knowledge, were used for several medical breakthroughs – has announced plans to sue the big pharmaceutical giants that profited from those discoveries.

In 1951, the 31-year-old Lacks, a mother of five, died of cervical cancer at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore.

During attempts to treat her, cells from her tumor had been taken and transmitted to a researcher without her knowledge – and used for decades without her family's knowledge.

"For far too long, the Lacks family has been exploited, the Lacks family has been taken advantage of. And we say no, no longer. No more," her grandson Alfred Carter said.

"So pharmaceutical companies: you are on notice."

Companies that "profited from the use" of HeLa cells targeted

The Lacks family has retained prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who has represented the relatives of many African Americans killed in incidents with police, including the loved ones of George Floyd.

"Black life must be valued in America," Crump said, announcing he would file a complaint on October 4 to mark the 70th anniversary of the disputed samples.