Tunisia's President Kais Saied has appointed a former national security adviser as interior minister days after he suspended parliament and sacked the prime minister in a move his opponents labelled a "coup".

The new appointee, Ridha Gharsallaoui, is also a top-ranking former police official, local media reported.

The presidency announced his nomination on Thursday just as Saied, who has spoken of "imminent dangers" to the North African country, came under increasing international and domestic pressure to form a new government.

Tunisians are waiting for the appointment of a new prime minister and the announcement of a road map out of the crisis.

After months of political deadlocks, Saied, whose presidential duties are normally limited to diplomacy and security, seized power by invoking the constitution.

The move was denounced as a "coup d'etat" by Ennahda, his main opponent.

US urges return to democratic path

While the president's actions fuelled political turmoil, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Saied had promised him he was committed to democracy.

But Blinken also urged action, including the restoration of parliament, which the Tunisian president suspended on Sunday for 30 days as he seized all executive powers.

"The intentions he expressed to me were to return Tunisia to that democratic path, and to act in a way that was consistent with the constitution," Blinken said during an interview with Al Jazeera, of a conversation with Saied earlier this week.

"But of course, we have to look at the actions that the president takes, that Tunisia takes," he said.

As the birthplace of the Arab Spring, Tunisia was often cited as the only example of democratic success after the 2011 protest wave.

But the country has not been able to achieve political and economic stability since then, as more than 10 governments have taken office in the country in the last 10 years.

The revolution failed to meet its promises such as employment opportunities, and the economic situation for ordinary Tunisians became more dire due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tunisians are have grown infuriated by protracted political deadlock with infighting among the elite and took to the streets in mass protests during Republic Day on July 25.

'Those who plunder public money'