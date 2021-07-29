Syrian rebels have fought back and waged a spate of mortar attacks on regime checkpoints in the southern province of Daraa in the biggest flare-up of violence since regime forces retook the restive region three years ago, rebels, residents and regime said.

Thursday's clashes spread to the countryside and 15 civilians lost their lives in the attacks by the regime forces, according to local sources.

The widespread attacks at regime military outposts near the Damascus-Daraa highway leading to the border crossing of Nassib with Jordan also disrupted passenger and commercial traffic at the main gateway for goods from Lebanon and Syria to the Gulf.

Multiple military checkpoints around key towns and villages from the town of Nawa north of the province to Muzarib near the border with Jordan were also seized by rebels, they said.

The regime sent reinforcements from its elite Fourth Division, run by leader Bashar al Assad's brother Maher, senior military defectors said, confirming army leaks.

According to local sources, the regime forces encountered residents and armed opposition groups in Daraa al Balad neighbourhood and withdrew after intense clashes.

After the regime forces attacked with tanks and artillery shells, the clashes spread to the western and eastern countryside of Daraa.

READ MORE: Desperation in Syria's Daraa as Assad reverts to his old ways

Regime operation in restive enclave

The attacks came after the regime forces launched a dawn operation against the rebel-held old quarter of the city of Daraa, where peaceful protests against decades of autocratic Assad family rule began in 2011 and were met by deadly force before spreading across the country.

The regime has sought to reassert its control after the collapse of talks earlier this week to get local elders and former rebels to allow the army to extend its control inside the old quarter, known as Daraa al Balad.

The Syrian regime, aided by Russian air power and Iranian militias, retook control of the strategic province that borders Jordan and Israeli occupied Golan Heights to the west in the summer of 2018.