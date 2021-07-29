Afghan forces have repelled a Taliban attack on the outskirts of Afghanistan's key western city of Herat, officials said, as the insurgents pressed on with their sweeping offensive.

The Taliban recently seized several districts around the city as well as two border crossings in the province along the frontiers with Iran and Turkmenistan as they continued with their deadly assault.

Violence has surged across the country since the insurgents launched their assault in early May, soon after the US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal which is now almost complete.

READ MORE:More Afghans flee their homes as Taliban closes in on key city of Kandahar

Dozens of Taliban militants killed

"The Taliban fighters had launched attacks near the city of Herat in the district of Guzara last night," Jailani Farhad, spokesman to Herat provincial governor, told AFP.

"Fortunately, their attack was repelled by Afghan security forces, but unfortunately four members of Afghan security forces were killed."