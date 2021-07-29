Local and European early warning systems had flagged dangerous floods in western Germany several days before heavy rains filled up narrow rivers and streams, causing widespread flooding across several small towns and villages.

The damage just to the road and rail infrastructure stands at nearly 2 billion Euros and the death toll is yet to rise with hundreds more still missing.

But for many in the ruling Christian Democrats Union party (CDU), the risk of losing their electoral gains in the upcoming federal elections looms large – pushing many politicians and state representatives to forcibly deny responsibility for ignoring a series of international and local warnings.

According to the opinion polls conducted by a German broadcaster before the floods, the CDU/CSU coalition was leading the race to the Chancellor's office with 28 percent vote share and the left-wing Green party taking the second spot with a 20 percent vote to form the next government.

Warnings Ignored

Thomas Sparrow, an independent analyst on German politics, says the situation is still very finely balanced, with it being too early to make definite calls on who will benefit politically from these very devastating floods.

“It all depends on how can the CDU manage this catastrophe, for now they haven't exactly done a great job, Chancellor Merkel is out in the flood region doing political damage control, meeting people and reassuring government support to them. But then there have been a few difficult points too, all these reports coming out that the government ignored flood warnings will not go down well”, says Sparrow.

Hannah Cloke, professor of hydrology at Reading University in England, and co-developer of one of the most precise flood forecast models in Europe says that her model had already recognized the first signs of heavy rain over the affected areas in Germany ten days ago.

Cloke says "people should have been warned and it should have been ensured that people understood the warnings and took them seriously”.

Prof Cloke says Germany has a "fragmented" system involving many different authorities in different states, resulting in varying responses.

Criticism of political leadership has been fierce, with calls for resignation coming from diverse political spheres.

There have been widespread calls for investigations into what went wrong with the early warning system and why a system, which integrated everything from sirens to SMS messaging and televised warnings, failed.

Sparrow says that the Armin Laschet laughing episode will not bode well for the CDU.