Ahmad Alali, a young Syrian man from Raqqa, reportedly died after jumping into the Euphrates river from a bridge while he was being chased by an SDF patrolling party on July 28.

Alali ran because the SDF forces wanted to conscript him into the military.

The SDF, a force dominated by PKK’s Syrian branch YPG, captured the tribal Arab region in 2017 from Daesh, thanks to the support from the United States.

The militants, locally known as Asayish, have been calling residents of the city to join the SDF ranks since they recaptured it five years ago. The SDF faced protests from locals against its forced conscriptions in both Raqqa and Manbij, another SDF controlled town.

Hussam Hammoud, a Syrian investigative journalist who’s originally from Raqqa was first to make the circumstances behind Alali’s death public.

He told TRT World that a private network he is part of informed him about the death of the young Syrian man. The network aims to collect and document all information about North Eastern Syria

“Some colleagues in the field confirmed it to me and I tweeted about this violation in turn,” Hammoud said. Alali’s body is still missing, he said in his tweet.

The United Nations’s Human Rights Council and international human rights organisations see SDF’s practice of forced conscription as a rights violation, noting that children were among the forcefully conscripted residents.

In 2019, the SDF agreed on an action plan with the UN to end and prevent the recruitment of children, separate boys and girls within the group’s ranks, and put in place protection.

However, a report by the Syrians for Truth and Justice said 50 child soldiers were demobilised and 19 others were being commissioned between May 2020 and March 2021, despite the agreement.

Many of the locals in the towns the SDF captured, say they don’t share the SDF’s ideology and don’t want to participate in their military operations.

In Manbij, another town, the months-long recurring protests by the Arab youth led the SDF to step back from forced conscriptions in June.