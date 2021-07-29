Equatorial Guinea has detained a French military helicopter carrying six soldiers, in a diplomatic incident that demonstrated the strained ties between Malabo and Paris.

French military spokesman Colonel Pascal Ianni said on Thursday the six soldiers on board the helicopter were not armed.

It was travelling from Douala in neighbouring Cameroon to a French military base in Libreville, Gabon and had stopped in Bata to refuel, he said, denying any intent to harm Equatorial Guinea.

"The authorities in Equatorial Guinea decided to detain the helicopter. The issue is being resolved at the diplomatic level," Ianni said.

READ MORE: Son of Equatorial Guinea's president goes on trial in Paris

Link with Mangue verdict?

The helicopter landed in Equatorial Guinea's mainland port of Bata on Wednesday evening, hours after a French court upheld a guilty verdict in an embezzlement case against Equatorial Guinea's Vice President Teodoro Obiang Mangue.

Neither side spoke publicly of any link between the two incidents.

Mangue, who is the son and heir-apparent of President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, tweeted that a "reconnaisance helicopter" had landed without authorisation after violating Equatorial Guinea's air space.

"This demonstrates once again the intention of France to destabilise the Republic of Equatorial Guinea," he said.

Money laundering case