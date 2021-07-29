“We Algerians have a serious racism problem,” a fierce young Algerian woman said into the microphone, as an older Algerian man confronted her with rage from the foot of the stage. She pointed to the suppression of Berber (Tamazight) language and discrimination against migrants from Mali, while he ranted that there’s no racism in Arab culture. “Not true, and plus Algerians aren’t Arab,” she retorted, raising the stakes of the exchange.

This charged encounter at The International Conference On The Black Arts Movement in the US and Algeria at Abd el Hamid Ibn Badis University, where I was invited to give a keynote on the 1969 Pan-African Cultural Festival in Algiers, is just one of a number of global conversations on racism I have been fortunate to witness recently – from Algeria to China, where I live and teach.

History of Afro-Asian solidarity

As an American professor abroad, I felt compelled last fall in the wake of George Floyd’s murder to host the first event in China on racism in the US to deepen our students’ understanding of contemporary American society and prepare them to study there.

And how better to do that than to invite civil rights legends themselves to speak directly with our students – like Dr James P Garrett, a veteran Freedom Rider who organised the nation’s first Black Student Union and led the historic strike of 1968-9 at San Francisco State College that led to the establishment of the first Black Studies department in America.

Over 300 of our students showed up on a Saturday night to hear Dr Garrett speak with another history-making hero from the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee: Courtland Cox, who helped organise the historic 1963 March on Washington, registered thousands of African Americans to vote in the south around the time of the Voting Rights Act, and served as a representative to the War Crimes Tribunal on Vietnam with Jean Paul Sartre and Simone de Beauvoir.

Their exemplary lives have intersected with Dr Martin Luther King Jr, John Lewis, James Baldwin, Malcolm X, Bob Dylan, and Stokely Carmichael. Our panel was rounded out with Vassar professor Dr Jasmine Syedullah, a black feminist political theorist of abolition who did her PhD with Dr Angela Davis and co-authored Radical Dharma: Talking Race, Love, and Liberation.

From Dr Garrett, our students learned about the history of Afro-Asian solidarity in the civil rights movement. He explained that when he started the inclusive Black Student Union, members did not have to be black or even a student, and Asians played an early and integral role in efforts to establish Ethnic Studies. Our students got a kick out of Mr Cox discussing the exciting changes he has witnessed since the first of his many trips to China in 1983 and his role in negotiating the construction of the Chinese Archway in Washington DC.

Now our students are more knowledgeable about the long history of Chinese and African American solidarity, which Professor Yunxiang Gao documents in her upcoming book,Arise Africa, Roar China. W E B Du Bois, Paul Robeson, and Langston Hughes were helped on their trips to China by Chinese allies — like journalist, musician, and Christian activist Liu Liangmo, and Sino-Caribbean dancer Sylvia Si-lan Chen.

In fact, when poet Langston Hughes visited Shanghai in 1934, he found the International Settlement separated from the Chinese sections of Shanghai by barbed wire and American race segregation laws.

This spring, my students and I enjoyed reading Hughes' 1938 anti-colonial poem, “Roar, China!”:

Laugh — and roar, China! Time to spit fire!

Open your mouth, old dragon of the East.

To swallow up the gunboats in the Yangtse!

Swallow up the foreign planes in your sky!