After a year of political tensions over turfs and prerogatives, President Kais Saied, based on a wrongful interpretation of Article 80 of the Tunisian Constitution, engaged in a power grab and instigated what is being called a “coup d’état”. As a result, he sacked Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, suspended the democratically elected Parliament, assumed executive powers, took over public prosecution authorities, and placed the head of his internal security as the new interior minister.

Ironically, Saied’s power grab was anticipated in documents leaked by the Middle East Eye (MEE). The latter warned two months earlier about an impending coup in Tunisia via the use of article 80 of the constitution as a pretext.

Coups and foreign interference

States regularly use various means and instruments to interfere in the affairs of other countries. These instruments sometimes take the shape of economic, military, political and diplomatic inducements. Moreover, there are other forms of interference, such as covert operations, which occur via a mix of subversion and disinformation.

Given Kais Saied’s lack of political experience and foreign policy acumen, pundits believed that he probably relied on foreign assistance to plan such a complex operation. For example, Tunisian academic Mohamed Hnid accused the Egyptian regime of supplying the team and know-how for the subversive operation against Tunisia's democracy.

These suspicions were somewhat boosted after Dhahi Khalfan, a former Emirati senior police official, tweeted cryptically three days before Saied’s ‘coup’ that “the Muslim Brotherhood will receive a striking blow soon.”

The UAE and the Arab uprisings

Since the 2011 Arab uprisings, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has developed a dark side. It has become one of the key meddlers in other countries' affairs throughout the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). The UAE spent decades cultivating the "image of a tolerant tourist and business-friendly oasis." However, when demonstrators forced former Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak to quit power, this defining event rang alarm bells in Abu Dhabi, which felt threatened by the democratic progress.

Consequently, Abu Dhabi spent the next decade interfering with and worsening the situation in Arab countries where democracy was taking root. The UAE and its international allies (e.g., France) incited their proxies to embark on violent power grabs. The UAE went to the extent of grooming counter-revolutionary movements and false-flag terrorist groups to this end. These methods turned promising situations into civil and sectarian wars, such as Libya and Yemen. In Egypt, the first democratically elected president in the country's history Mohamed Morsi was toppled.