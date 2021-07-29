Afghanistan’s Taliban have executed a comic in the country's south, raising ghosts of the insurgent group doling out their own form of 'justice' and revenge killings in the past as the US and NATO put the final touches on their departure.

A video of two men slapping and abusing Nazar Mohammad, better known as Khasha Zwan, was shared widely on social media over the past few days, raising fear and outrage in equal parts.

Afghan academics and artists have been tweeting in solidarity, some wondering if the future of Afghanistan would be devoid of the arts, with posthumous portraits of the man flooding social media.

Zwan was taken from his house in Kandahar, beaten up and then killed, shot multiple times, last week. His body was dumped in Dand district of the province.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid acknowledged that the two men were Taliban.

The insurgent group's spokesperson alleged that the comic, from the southern part of Kandahar province, was also a member of the Afghan National Police and had been implicated in the torture and killing of Taliban.

Mujahid said the Taliban should have arrested the comic and brought him before a Taliban court instead of killing him.

The Taliban has been fighting Afghan security forces on the outskirts of Kandahar city centre, the second-largest in the country.

Thousands have been displaced, causing residents to question who the anti-West insurgents are fighting as foreign troops are all but gone from the country.

Return to Taliban past

Schools have been burned and reports have emerged of Taliban restrictions being imposed on women akin to those imposed when the insurgents last ruled Afghanistan between 1996 and 2001.

Back then, they had denied girls access to schools and barred women from working – women had to wear the burqa or else face corporeal punishment.

The Taliban prior to 2001 banned multiple forms of art, entertainment and publishing.

The brutality of the killing heightened fears of revenge attacks.