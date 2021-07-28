Looking back at World War I, one of the most tragic events of the 20th century that left a long-lasting impact on the world, who would have thought that an assassination would shake up decades of smouldering hatred in Europe and cause a full-blown war involving 30 nations?

July 28 marks the 107th anniversary of the great war that cost 17 million lives and left 21 million injured around the globe.

To understand the origins of World War I, one must examine some of the key historical events of 1879, especially the 'bilateral alliance' signed by Germany and Austria-Hungary the same year. In just three years time, this alliance was joined by another major power, Italy. Their aim was to decolonise several countries outside the ambit of Europe, a move that meant going against three major colonial powers, Britain, France and Russia.

The three powers--France, Britain and Russia--had separate alliances in the following years and by 1907 they worked together under a 'Triple Entente'.

The two rival alliances soon found themselves engaging in an intense arms race, causing serious concerns amongst the neighbouring powers like the Ottoman Empire, which shared borders with both Europe and Russia and took a neutral stance.

Then came the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria, an heir to the Austria-Hungarian throne. A young Serbian nationalist called Gavrilo Principand shot the archduke and his wife Sophie dead, triggering World War I in 1914.

The consequences of the war were so harsh that it dismantled centuries-old empires like that of the Ottomans and an Austria-Hungarian one, redrawing the maps of Europe and the Middle East.

According to Dr Kadir Temiz, an assistant professor of political history at Istanbul Medeniyet University, World War I caused enormous 'ruptures' in political, economic and social conditions of much of Europe and the Middle East.

“One of the most critical ruptures in political conditions was the transformation of political systems in Anatolia. Of course, after the long and successful independent war, Anatolia was united under the flag of a new nation-state, namely the Republic of Turkey. Since then, Turkey has become a focal point for any intellectual attempt to understand the political transformation of the eastern provinces such as the current Middle Eastern geography,” Temiz told TRT World.

The war cost the lives of seven million civilians and ten million soldiers. It also created power vacuums in eastern Europe and the Middle East, where the feelings of nationalism shook the old order, giving birth to new nation-states such as Czechoslovakia, Austria, Hungary, Poland, Ukraine and the Republic of Turkey.