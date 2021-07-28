Authorities have evacuated homes in southern Turkey as a wildfire fanned by strong winds raged through a forest area near the Mediterranean coastal town of Manavgat.

Residents of four neighbourhoods in the town were told to move out of the fire's path as firefighters worked to control the blaze, Manavgat Mayor Sukru Sozen said on Wednesday.

"It's an unbelievably bad sight," Sozen told CNN Turk.

Sozen said flames had spread as far as the town centre, where many buildings were being evacuated. TV footage showed residents running for their cars as streets were engulfed in smoke.

"It's growing even more with the wind. It's impossible for us to determine the size of the damage, there is damage in the villages too. We have not seen anything like this," Sozen told broadcaster Haberturk.

At least 62 people were reportedly injured including three victims who were treated for burns, another two for fractures and 57 others for exposure to smoke. More than 50 people were discharged after treatment.

Patients transferred

It was not immediately clear how many people had been affected but broadcaster NTV said 20 buildings housing around 500 people had burned down in one part of the town.

Patients at a state hospital in Manavgat were being transferred to another hospital as a precaution, NTV reported.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Turkey's AFAD disaster agency said emergency teams from nearby provinces were also called into action, while authorities evacuated settlements near the forest.

Minister promises probe

Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli said authorities were battling the flames with a firefighting plane, 19 helicopter s, 108 vehicles and some 400 personnel.

Winds of up to 50 kilometres an hour were fanning the flames, he added.