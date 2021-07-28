A decade has passed since the Syrian revolution, and the situation has never been worse. The power game among regional and international players has only deepened the gaps within Syrian society and still has not served the interest of the Syrian people in achieving political transition. Despite the agreement by all stakeholders on this vital point, they are still far from the realisation of a political peace and transition deal.

The US, Russia, Turkey, Israel, Iran, the Gulf states and Egypt, all are involved on one level or another in the balance of power game. Although Syria is not the only field for this game, it does surpass other fields with its importance, as Syria used to be a player itself. Today, the gap resulting from the loss of Syria’s role in the region has yet to be filled.

Historical ‘triangle of stability’

The Middle East has never been completely stable in recent history. More than 80 armed conflicts took place between 1918, the end of World War I, and 2011, the Arab uprisings. While the Ottoman Empire was an essential player until WWI, after its war of independence, Turkey turned its attention towards building the new Turkish nation. Ankara somewhat stepped away from the conflict zone, and linked itself to the Western world, focusing on internal challenges in stabilising its economy and political system. This foreign policy has changed in the last two decades, with a different Turkish approach to the region.

After the Iraqi invasion of Kuwait and its liberation by an international coalition led by the US and the kick-off of the peace process in the Middle East, the region witnessed a sort of relative stability, driven by the close coordination between Egypt, Saudi Arabia and Syria.

The coordination between these three states did not prevent heated conflicts from taking place in the region, though it did contain its outcomes and managed to keep diplomatic links and channels of mediation open.

Several examples support this hypothesis: the Lebanese post-civil war era, and the April Understanding that was brokered between Lebanon and Israel in the aftermath of Israeli aggression against Lebanon 1996; and the Turkish - Syrian tensions and the Egyptian mediation that resulted in the Adana Agreement. In other words, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Syria’s close coordination managed to keep regional conflicts escalating by keeping the political dynamics alive.

At the time, Turkey was preoccupied with its internal politics, and concentrating more on the needed economic and political reforms for European Union accession.

Now that Syria is out of the game, there is a need for a new triangle of stability. Turkey has secured its role on the top of the triangle; however, the players who can fill the other two angles are still unclear.