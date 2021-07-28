The top diplomats of India and the United States have pledged to expand their multilateral security partnership, underscoring the deepening of ties between the two countries concerned over China's growing influence in the region.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar met in New Delhi on Wednesday and sought to strengthen a regional front against Beijing's assertiveness in the region and their cooperation in Afghanistan.

They also lauded each country's help in fighting the coronavirus and said their vaccine partnership is an effort to end the pandemic.

"There are few relationships in the world that are more vital than one between the US and India. We are the world's two leading democracies and our diversity fuels our national strength," Blinken said at a joint news conference.

Bulwark against China

Washington has made no secret of the US desire for India's help in isolating China. The two countries have steadily ramped up their military relationship and signed a string of defence deals.

The US and India are part of the Quad regional alliance that also includes Japan and Australia and focuses on China's growing economic and military strength.

Asked about China taking umbrage at Indo-pacific security cooperation and the Quad, Jaishankar told the news conference, "For groups of countries to work together is not strange.... People need to get over the idea that somehow other countries doing things is directed against them."

Blinken's India visit comes just days after the No 2 US diplomat, Wendy Sherman, was in China.

Blinken was to meet Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Wednesday.

