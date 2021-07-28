Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday vowed to boost Turkey’s trade volume with the Southern African nation of Angola.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Angolan counterpart Joao Manuel Gonalves Lourenco in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said: "Our trade volume with Angola is $176 million. The current trade volume is very low for such two powerful countries. We agreed to reach a $500 million trade volume as a first stage.”

"After the UN General Assembly (this September), we will pay a return visit to Angola with a group of businessmen. We want to start high-level visits between the two countries,” he said.

Turkey will stand by Angola as a country that has proven itself in its fight against terrorism, Erdogan added.