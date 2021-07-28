TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey-Angola trade volume to reach $500 million
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says he will visit Angola after attending UN General Assembly in September.
Turkey-Angola trade volume to reach $500 million
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) and President of Angola, Joao Lourenco (L) hold a joint press conference at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Turkey on July 27, 2021. / AA
Ufuk Necat TasciUfuk Necat Tasci
July 28, 2021

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday vowed to boost Turkey’s trade volume with the Southern African nation of Angola.

Speaking at a joint press conference with his Angolan counterpart Joao Manuel Gonalves Lourenco in the capital Ankara, Erdogan said: "Our trade volume with Angola is $176 million. The current trade volume is very low for such two powerful countries. We agreed to reach a $500 million trade volume as a first stage.”

"After the UN General Assembly (this September), we will pay a return visit to Angola with a group of businessmen. We want to start high-level visits between the two countries,” he said.

Turkey will stand by Angola as a country that has proven itself in its fight against terrorism, Erdogan added.

RECOMMENDED

Lourenco, for his part, said agreements signed Tuesday between Turkey and Angola will pave the way for Turkish investors to visit and make investments in Angola with more confidence, and this also applies to Angolan investors.

READ MORE: How Turkey built ties with the African continent over 23 years

“With the signed agreements, we want to take back the time we lost for years and reach the top in bilateral relations and trade volume,” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Erdogan welcomed Lourenco with an official ceremony at the Presidential Complex.

One-on-one and delegation meetings were followed by a signing ceremony of bilateral agreements.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
As truce with YPG expires, Syria mulls future course
Trump goes into firefighting mode over NATO comments, praises 'brave' UK troops
ICE agents shoot dead US citizen, ICU nurse Alex Pretti, in Minneapolis
Trump boasts of 'secret' weapon to abduct Maduro, claims US 'took' Venezuelan oil
Syria begins oil extraction from fields retaken from YPG terrorists
Trump, Carney duel continues as US president threatens Canada with 100% tariff
Scotland replaces Bangladesh in T20 World Cup after Dhaka refuses to play in 'unsafe' India
Israel kills two Palestinian children in Gaza
Ukraine, Russia and US conclude second round of trilateral talks in UAE
Iran thanks Pakistan for diplomatic support at UN
Fight against Daesh terror is growing stronger: Erdogan
Denmark slams Trump for remarks undermining NATO's role in Afghanistan
Djokovic becomes first to win 400 Grand Slam matches
Iraq presses EU to share burden of handling Daesh detainees
Snow, heavy rain kill over 60 in three days in Afghanistan