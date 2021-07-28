Azerbaijan and Armenia have reported fresh border clashes with casualties on both sides.

At least three Armenian troops died and two Azerbaijani soldiers were wounded early on Wednesday, the two sides reported, in the deadliest military incident between the arch-foes since their war last year over the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region. By mid-day, there were reports a halt in firing was holding.

Azerbaijan's Defence Ministry accused Armenia of a military provocation, saying "two Azerbaijani servicemen were wounded" after Armenian forces opened fire towards Azerbaijani positions in the district of Kalbajar, in the early hours of Wednesday.

“Armenian armed forces units from the combat positions located in various directions in the territory of the Basarkechar region using small arms and grenade launchers have once again subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army in the territory of the Kalbajar region,” Azerbaijan's military said in a statement.

Yerevan said an intense shootout took place near the village of Sotk at the north-eastern sector of the border shared by the Caucasus neighbours.

Armenia's Foreign Ministry said, "As a result of armed action launched following an attack by Azerbaijani forces, there are three dead and two wounded from the Armenian side as of 08:30 (0430 GMT)."

Both sides blamed the other with Baku saying “Armenia bears full responsibility for the escalation of tensions" and Yerevan accusing the Azerbaijanis of "deliberately escalating the situation".

On July 23, an Azerbaijani soldier died and three Armenian troops were wounded in a shootout at Kalbajar.