Employees at Activision Blizzard have planned a work stoppage to protest sexism at the US video game company, according to a rallying cry echoing on social media.

The Activision Blizzard Walkout for Equality is to last through the work day on Wednesday, with a live event during lunch hours at the firm's campus in the Southern California city of Irvine.

Organisers expected about 50 people to take part in the campus protest, with others joining virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a civil complaint last week claiming the maker of "Call of Duty" and "World of Warcraft" violated state laws by allowing a "pervasive frat boy workplace culture."

In the latest case highlighting claims of sexism in the video game industry, the lawsuit said the company "fostered a sexist culture and paid women less than men."

"It is the responsibility of leadership to stamp out toxicity and harassment in any form," Activision Blizzard chief and co-founder Mike Morhaime said in a post over the weekend.

"To the Blizzard women who experienced any of these things, I am extremely sorry that I failed you."

Morhaime acknowledged in the post that harassment and discrimination are prevalent in the video game industry.

The call for a walkout came as workers blasted Activision Blizzard's response to a slew of sexism and harassment complaints in a letter calling its reaction "abhorrent."