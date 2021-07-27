Four police officers have told lawmakers they were beaten, taunted with racial insults, heard threats including "kill him with his own gun" and thought they might die as they struggled to defend the US Capitol on January 6 against a mob of then-President Donald Trump's supporters.

Often tearful, sometimes profane, the officers called the rioters "terrorists" engaged in an "attempted coup".

During a 3-1/2 hour congressional hearing on Tuesday, they also criticised Republican lawmakers who have sought to downplay the attack.

"I feel like I went to hell and back to protect the people in this room," said District of Columbia police officer Michael Fanone, referring to lawmakers.

"The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful," Fanone added, slamming his hand onto the witness table.

READ MORE:America is the courtroom, not the Senate

It was a dramatic first hearing for a Democratic-led House of Representatives committee tasked with investigating the worst violence at the Capitol since the British invasion in the War of 1812.

Some Democrats have suggested that Trump be called as a witness.

The officers recounted how the rioters fought on the Republican former president's behalf as they sought to prevent Congress from formally certifying now-President Joe Biden's 2020 victory after Trump's false claims that the election was stolen through widespread voting fraud.

"He himself helped create this monstrosity," Capitol Police Officer Aquilino Gonell said of Trump as he described rioters wielding weapons including police shields, batons, sledge hammers, flag poles, Taser devices, chemical irritants, metal pipes, rocks, broken table legs and metal guard rails.

'Whitewashing'

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson and Representative Liz Cheney, a Republican panel member, warned against "whitewashing" a riot in which more than 535 people now face criminal charges even as Trump allies try to minimize the incident and accuse the committee of political motivations.

READ MORE: The dizzying array of white supremacist groups

Cheney, stripped of her House Republican leadership post after denouncing Trump's false election claims, said she hopes the nation does not become so blinded by partisanship that "we throw away the miracle" of American democracy.

The committee is expected to explore questions surrounding the organisation behind the riot, how it was financed and law enforcement's lack of preparedness.

The panel heard the most detailed public account to date of what police faced during the rampage.

More than a hundred officers were injured by the hundreds of rioters.

Fanone said he was pulled into the crowd, beaten, shocked repeatedly with a Taser, robbed of his badge and knocked unconscious, with doctors telling him he suffered a heart attack. Fanone said he heard a rioter say "kill him with his own gun".

'Medieval battlefield'

"What we were subjected to that day was like something from a medieval battlefield," Gonell said, adding that his family wondered if he was alive as they watched the violence on television.