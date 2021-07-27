Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have discussed how to ease Covid-19 travel restrictions, which have stranded around 400,000 Pakistani expats back home, foreign ministers of the two countries told reporters.

Both sides also spoke about multiple issues on Tuesday, agreeing to continue to work together on Kashmir, Palestine, Yemen and Afghanistan conflicts.

Islamabad took up the issue of Pakistani expats with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud, who is on a one-day visit to Pakistan.

Saud is the first high profile Saudi official to arrive in Pakistan after fissures in their historically friendly ties earlier this year.

His Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi told a joint news conference in Islamabad that around 400,000 of over two million Pakistani expats in Saudi Arabia had been stranded at home due to travel restrictions.

"They are facing challenges, you know the travel restrictions and you know the issues of vaccination," he said.

Vaccination issues

Saudi Arabia, which bars direct travel from Pakistan, has only approved the AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines, so anyone arriving without one of those shots is required to quarantine at a cost many Pakistani workers say they cannot afford.

Most Pakistanis have received a Chinese vaccine, although Saud said his government had given Covid-19 shots to 1.7 million Pakistani workers.