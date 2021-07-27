Growing up in Abia state, Gloria Alozie, her parents and everyone in her world recognized her talent in track and field. She went for competitions across and outside the state, sprinting with impressive speed. The first time she represented Nigeria was in Bouake, Ivory Coast, at the 1995 African Junior Championships.

“It looked like a dream,” Alozie tells TRT World. She kept improving and was qualified to participate in bigger competitions in track and field, especially hurdling.

Few days before the start of the 2000 Olympic Games in Sydney, when she was set to represent Nigeria, Alozie’s fiancé died in an accident. A runner himself, he was in the city as a reserve in the Nigerian 4x400m relay squad. She ran still, in tears, and won a silver medal in the 100m hurdles. According to this LA Times article, a Sydney newspaper reported that “the Nigerian Olympic Committee would not pay for the body to be returned home because [he] was not an official member of the Olympic team.” This claim was denied by Alozie’s agent.

“What happened in Sydney 2000 for me is a forbidden story,” Alozie says, unwilling to discuss the details of the incident. “I don’t like talking about it but all I know is that I lost my fiancé just before the Olympics.”

Shortly after the incident, Alozie obtained Spanish citizenship. She ran for Spain in the 2002 European championship and won a gold medal. In this interview from last year, she revealed that there were several factors that contributed to the switch of allegiance. “As a Nigerian, there was something really missing so I had to obtain the [Spanish] nationality for my career to really flow very well.”

Although she said the events at Sydney had little impact on her decision to be adopted by Spain, it’s often viewed as part of the pattern of neglect suffered by sports representatives in Nigeria. This remains a valid concern for many, particularly with similar patterns already playing out in the ongoing Olympic Games.

Oluwakemi Adekoya, a Nigerian-born athlete who specialises in 400m, defected to Bahrain and represented the country at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. After years of frustration in the Nigerian system, and being removed, unexpectedly, from the team despite qualifying, an invitation email from Qatar changed Femi Ogunode’s life. While studying at the University of Ibadan, he represented his school but he’s at the ongoing Olympics flying Qatar’s flag.

The Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, which was postponed from last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, has Nigerian teams in different categories in attendance. D’Tigers, Nigeria’s male basketball team, the only men’s basketball team representing the continent, has taken to GoFundMe page, an online crowdfunding platform, “to help provide training, travel, and organizational support.” Likewise, Nigeria’s women's 4x400m team for the Olympics was disqualified due to “glaring technical errors” by the officials.

Besides the personal pride, winning or representing one’s country on bigger platforms connotes prestige, sponsorships and financial benefits from international sports bodies which can be funnelled into training, grassroot development and paying of athletes.