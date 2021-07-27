The Afghan Republic and the Taliban, though engaged in an armed conflict of unprecedented intensity, will have to make certain decisions before the US’ planned September 11 withdrawal.

Though the future would inevitably be dictated by the calculations and choices of the parties to the conflict, there are three major scenarios that the future might hold.

These scenarios include the Taliban reaching an understanding with the Afghan political elite to oust the current regime and hand over Kabul; the United States and its allies producing a roadmap for the peace and incentivising the government and the Taliban to agree to it; and the Afghan Republic managing to resist the current Taliban advances and a stalemate eventually settling in.

A case of surrender

The Taliban has stated that capturing cities would be part of the second phase of its offensive, with no plans to capture Kabul. It has been capturing provincial capitals, cutting off population centres by blocking trade routes and capturing border crossings, which all show that the Taliban is hoping to choke the current government out of Kabul.

Afghanistan’s history is littered with shifting alliances by political parties based on mutual benefits. Once major trade and transportation routes are cut off by the Taliban, the Afghan political elite may wager on the Taliban and attempt to negotiate a power-sharing deal.

In such a case, the Taliban would require the High Peace and Reconciliation Council to sign a surrender of Kabul under the guise of a political settlement, giving the movement a legitimate means to seize power.

This would be the best possible outcome for the Taliban as they would avoid international scrutiny caused by bloodshed in the capital and have a legitimate path to governance.

For the political parties of Afghanistan, the lack of clear incentives for siding with the Ghani administration and the absence of a unified vision will push them to side with the winning horse when the time comes.

The Taliban’s recent military success paired with their willingness to negotiate, the tendency of the Afghan political elite to shift alliances and the current mismanagement of the war by the Afghan sides suggest that the most likely outcome would be not peace, but the Taliban negotiating a surrender of the Afghan government.

Forced to settle

The Intra-Afghan peace talks, including the recent round of talks led by the head of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah have been inconclusive due to the absence of a peace plan.

Despite the lack of trust and intense fighting between the Afghan Republic and the Taliban, mediators such as Qatar, the US and Britain have managed to compel the parties to the negotiations table in vain.