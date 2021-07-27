The 45th Bulgarian Parliament was the shortest-lived in the modern history of the country. It is also the first Parliament that failed to form a government, which led to snap elections on July 11. Even after the polls, many uncertainties about government formation remain on the horizon.

After the April 4 elections, none of the parties won the majority or succeeded in forming a government; a majority needed at least 121 out of 240 seats. The political outlook on July 11 was not significantly different. The only noticeable change was that the newcomer Slavi Trifonov — a TV host and pop star — and his party There are Such People got better results than any other party, including the incumbent winner.

In other words: Boyko Borisov, Europe's longest-serving populist leader, has lost terribly.

In a Facebook post after the first election, Borisov described himself as "the most experienced" and "knowledgeable toward Europe and the world" in a bid to save face. However, such rhetoric was not enough to convince voters: on July 11, Slavi Trifonov's party took the elections' first place with a 1 percent lead.

Once a bodyguard and firefighter, Borisov and his GERB had won five elections in a row. Then he was defeated by Trifonov, a man from the entertainment world.

The straw that broke the camel's back

Several events came together to end Borisov's dominance after 11 years in power. The mass anti-corruption protests of 2020 seriously weakened the ruling coalition. Corruption allegations and the unravelling of the nexus government-oligarchy-judiciary occurred slowly, but surely after 282 days of protest.

Borisov's former "loyal allies," namely nationalists from the "The United Patriots," did not secure enough votes to reach the 4 percent election threshold. Their bad results were a breeze of fresh air for the region — last year, to ensure their support, Sofia insisted that North Macedonia accept that the language spoken in the country is an offshoot dialect of Bulgarian, a path that could have somewhat dented the North Macedonia's EU accession process.

Additionally, DPS, the ethnic Turkish party, lost its role as a balancer. As a party that constantly took third place, they could only achieve fifth place this time due to corruption scandals and the subsequent rise of protest parties.

Nevertheless, Borisov won in April, but neither his 26.18 percent of votes nor his traditional allies were sufficiently influential in helping him form a new government.

The Sword of Damocles falls

A number of scandals have helped this fall. In May the interim deputy prime minister Stefan Yanev confirmed that the opposition's candidates engaged in espionage before the April elections. A little later, Boyko Rashkov, the interim Minister of Internal Affairs, said that there was evidence of spying on the protesters.