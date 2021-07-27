Three thousand Ethiopians have crossed into Sudan, according to a government report seen by the AFP news agency, hailing from the Amhara region which borders the conflict-hit Tigray region.

The report said the asylum seekers hailed from the Amhara, which borders the conflict-hit Tigray where an eight-month-old conflict has already displaced tens of thousands.

The two regions, which both border Sudan, are locked in a decades-old land dispute that has become a flashpoint in the current crisis.

"Three thousand people from the Qemant tribe crossed the border late today (Monday) into Taya village" in El-Gedaref state, the Sudanese government report said, adding that more were arriving.

Taya lies in the disputed al Fashaqa district, a fertile region claimed by both Sudan and Ethiopia.

In November last year, Sudan’s military moved to take over al Fashaqa, which the government claims under a colonial agreement dating back to 1902.

Ethiopian farmers say they have been there for decades.

READ MORE:Tigray assault on Ethiopia's Afar causes heavy casualties, displacement

Spillover of Tigray conflict