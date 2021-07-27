WORLD
3 MIN READ
Haiti arrests top security official in Moise assassination probe
Jean Laguel Civil joins more than two dozen suspects arrested by Haiti National Police as the investigation continues into the July 7 attack on the president.
Haiti arrests top security official in Moise assassination probe
Jimmy Cherizier, alias Barbecue, a former police officer who heads a gang coalition known as "G9 Family and Allies," leads a march to demand justice for slain Haitian President Jovenel Moise, Haiti, July 26, 2021. / AP
July 27, 2021

Authorities in Haiti have arrested a top official who served as general security coordinator when President Jovenel Moise was assassinated, his attorney has told The Associated Press.

Jean Laguel Civil joins more than two dozen suspects arrested by Haiti National Police as the investigation continues into the July 7 attack at Moise's private home.

Civil's attorney, Reynold Georges, called his client's arrest politically motivated. It wasn't immediately clear if Civil had been charged with anything.

The arrest comes as more than 1,000 demonstrators gathered around one of Haiti's most notorious gang leaders to commemorate Moise. 

READ MORE:Haiti bids adieu to slain president Moise as instability grips nation

Demonstrators seek justice

The crowd was mostly dressed in white as they cheered on Jimmy Cherizier, a former police officer who now leads “G9,” a federation of nine gangs that officials have blamed for a spike in violence and kidnappings in recent months.

“Everyone needs to wait on my order before we respond to the killing of Jovenel Moise,” said Cherizier, who goes by the name of “Barbecue" and whom police say is behind several recent massacres that targeted civilians living in communities run by other gangs.

He was wearing a white suit and black tie as he spoke to the crowd at the seaside slum of La Saline in the capital of Port-au-Prince. A nearby truck played music as Cherizier knelt down before a large portrait of Moise and began to light candles.

RECOMMENDED

“No justice, no peace!” he said.

Earlier, the crowd sang as they made a circle around a bonfire and threw salt into it as part of a ceremony to honour Moise. Many had their faces covered so as not to be identified.

Moise was shot several times during a July 7 attack in which his wife was seriously injured. At least 26 people have been arrested, including 18 former Colombian soldiers. 

Police are still looking for various suspects, including a former rebel leader and an ex-Haitian senator. On Monday, they identified another suspect: Haiti Superior Court Judge Windelle Coq Thelot.

But the case remains murky, with many unanswered questions, such as how no members of the presidential security detail were wounded in the brazen assault.

Haitians have expressed shock that those tasked with protecting the president and his home failed him so abjectly.

Haiti is riddled with crime and powerful gangs – problems that were exacerbated during Moise's presidency.

READ MORE:Violence erupts in Haiti ahead of slain president's funeral

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Meta, TikTok, YouTube face landmark trial over claims platforms addict and harm children
EU and India seal 'mother of all deals' after two decades of trade talks
Death toll in Indonesia landslides rises to 38, many still missing
China, India power emissions fall simultaneously for first time in 52 years
At least 6,126 killed in Iran protest crackdown, activists say
Fully electric vehicle sales in EU overtake petrol for first time in December
Iraq approves security committee to oversee transfer of Daesh detainees from Syria
Venezuela bets on $1.4B oil investment surge as reforms open sector to foreign capital
Millions brace for record cold across US as winter storm aftermath lingers
Sudan's army enters Dilling city in South Kordofan after 2-year paramilitary RSF siege
Lula urges Trump to consider Palestine's inclusion in Board of Peace initiative
Trump hikes tariffs on South Korean goods to 25% over stalled trade deal
Trump says Iran 'wants to talk' as US deploys aircraft carrier to Middle East
Syrian army downs YPG terror group drones targeting civilian areas in Aleppo
Pakistan to decide on T20 World Cup boycott as it backs Bangladesh against ICC 'injustice'