US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, in a phone call with Tunisian President Kais Saied, has encouraged him "to adhere to the principles of democracy and human rights."

Blinken "urged President Saied to maintain open dialogue with all political actors and the Tunisian people, noting that the United States would continue to monitor the situation and stay engaged," State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement on Monday.

On Monday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said that the US is concerned about developments in Tunisia and urged calm in the country.

Tunisia's young democracy faces its worst crisis in a decade on Monday after President Kais Saied ousted the government and suspended parliament with help from the army, a move condemned as a coup by the main parties.

His action followed months of deadlock and disputes putting him against Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi and a fragmented parliament as Tunisia descended into an economic crisis exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are concerned about the developments in Tunisia," Psaki said at a news briefing.

"We are in touch at a senior level from both the White House and the State Department with Tunisian leaders to learn more about the situation, urge calm and support Tunisian efforts to move forward in line with democratic principles," she added.