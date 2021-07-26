"It's definitely a turning point," says Huda Mzioudet, a researcher in Tunisian and Libyan affairs. "Tunisia after 25 July is not going to be the same as before," she added following President Kais Saied’s announcement he would now be taking over the reins of power.

Tunisian politics has been once again upended with outbreaks of violence providing cover for Saied's announcement. The 63-year-old Saied dismissed Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi, who has the backing of the largest party in parliament, Ennahda, and then quickly suspended parliament.

"It is a leap into the unknown despite the euphoria for some and fears for others," says Mzioudet speaking to TRT World, adding that "we are holding our breaths of what may unfold."

Rumours that Saied was planning to take power have been swirling for months.

A leaked paper, which TRT World has not independently verified, was leaked from the presidential palace in May. The document outlined the steps that President Saied should take to announce taking power and usher in a "constitutional dictatorship."

According to the document, the justification would be an "unusual situation in which the state is in a state of imminent danger."

Events on Sunday seem to have been the trigger for President Saied activating Article 80 of the constitution and accumulating the state's power.

Tunisians were set to mark the country's Republic Day over the weekend. Instead, demonstrations were called all over the country, organised in part by anonymous Facebook groups that sought to rename the national holiday as a "day of anger" against the country's institutions.

The offices of the conservative Ennahda party were ransacked and set on fire by masked men in several cities.

In a statement, the Ennahda party called the attackers "criminal gangs that are instrumentalised from outside and from within the country" in a bid to overthrow democracy and "paving the way for the return of oppression and tyranny."

The United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia have made no secret of their distaste at the precedent Tunisia has set by engaging in democratic politics since the revolution in 2011 that resulted in widespread protests overthrowing despotic leaders in the Middle East.

Against this backdrop, anger at the government's handling of Covid-19 has proved to be a catalyst for the unfolding events. As a result, Tunisia is the third-worst affected country in Africa, with more than half a million infections. It also has the second-highest death toll on the continent, with almost 19,000.

Disillusionment with the post-Arab spring situation, political deadlock, heightened polarisation, rising corruption and a personal feud between President Saied on the one hand and Prime Minister Mechichi and the Ennahda party have created the impression of a country adrift.

President Saied is using his "political enmity" with Ennahda to further his powers, says Mzioudet.

Is Tunisia's democratic experiment over?

Following his shock announcement, President Saied went to the streets at night in a show of strength greeted by supporters chanting anti-Ennahda slogans.

Yet the move by Saied, far from bringing stability to the beleaguered nation, "represents an important challenge to the democratic experiment in Tunisia," says Umberto Profazio, a North Africa researcher.

Saied's response to genuine popular anger at the country's state has been to "accelerate authoritarian tendencies" in the country that still doesn't have proper checks and balances set up, added Profazio speaking to TRT World.

The country has been without a constitutional court for more than five years amid political wrangling over who should serve on the body that would act as an arbiter in constitutional disputes.

Earlier this year, the Tunisian president rejected a bill that would have set up the constitutional court as five years too late and an attempt by parties to tilt laws in their favour.